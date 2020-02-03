Global  

Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlash

Jerusalem Post Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlashAfter hostile online comments against Mashrou' Leila's appearance, Northwestern said it had mutually agreed with the band to move the event to its US campus.
