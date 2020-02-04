Global  

Iran Sentences Alleged Spy To Death; Convicted Of Giving Nuclear Secrets To CIA

NPR Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The public announcement of the punishment for an alleged CIA spy is the latest salvo in Iran's dispute with the United States.
Iran sentences man to death for spying for the CIA

The judiciary alleges that Amir Rahimpour passed on information about the Iranian nuclear programme.
BBC News

Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Tuesday that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA, with state media...
Seattle Times

