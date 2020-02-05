Global  

Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge - WATCH LIVE

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge - WATCH LIVEIn the first of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats' accusations that he acted improperly in withholding US security aid to Ukraine.
News video: Republicans lash out at Romney for 'removal' vote

Republicans lash out at Romney for 'removal' vote 00:32

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial.

President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office [Video]President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

History was made today in Capitol Hill, the Senate voted President Trump not guilty on article I, abuse of power and not guilty on article II: obstruction of congress, Pat Kessler reports (1:55). WCCO..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published

Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment [Video]Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment

President Trump has been acquitted by Senate on articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. https://wfts.tv/370tog0

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 53:27Published


U.S. Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers, as had been charged by the House of Representatives.
Reuters

Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him Wednesday afternoon following a brief trial, in a historic...
FOXNews.com


JEBJOAN

Joan Blagg RT @Wyn1745: Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges What you call this? Landslide Acquittal! 52-48, It’s r… 11 seconds ago

MittenStateMash

🏆🇺🇸MittenState🇺🇸🏆 RT @KatherineWendt: 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges https://t.co/dGn… 24 seconds ago

mgwhite3

mary RT @News12LI: #BREAKING: Senate acquits President @realDonaldTrump on abuse of power, obstruction charges as #impeachmentTrial draws to a c… 31 seconds ago

hawes721

A TRUE VISIONARY! RT @PattyAngel64: Yeahhhh baby!! Eat that Dems!! Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/LRErCKr0Ht 34 seconds ago

pmfmc

⭐⭐⭐Deplorable Dr. Nikolas Van Helsing RT @ProudlyChaotic: NOW WE MADE HISTORY! Let it be known that forever more Trump will be ACQUITTED! Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power… 37 seconds ago

duke_patalone

duke patalone Duke says WHAT ARE THE DEMS GETTING PAID FOR ( Not A THING) OBSTRUCTION Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power,… https://t.co/uXUDatXA2k 38 seconds ago

DamonParker1

Damon Parker RT @THeinrich22: Hey @SpeakerPelosi, have ya heard the news yet 🤷‍♂️ #AcquittedForever #ForeverAcquitted Senate acquits Trump on abuse… 41 seconds ago

LawrenceRReed9

Lawrence R Reed RT @AlanPorter7: Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power impeachment charge #Trump2020Landslide https://t.co/jZrmcc2fBg 43 seconds ago

