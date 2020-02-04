Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @JComm_NewsFeeds: After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders: Major issues with the app associated with r… 4 minutes ago

cunmarket.com RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #IowaCaucusResults are in, with the Iowa Democratic Party announcing that Pete Buttigieg has narrowly beaten Bernie… 21 minutes ago

Aaron Huber After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/ECQOjrUUxJ https://t.co/8godXi4iOZ 30 minutes ago

Jewish Community After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders: Major issues with the app associated wit… https://t.co/ZoHsmyJQCS 36 minutes ago

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @ToriJordan212: After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/3yQxUwLxfD 1 hour ago

The Jerusalem Post The #IowaCaucusResults are in, with the Iowa Democratic Party announcing that Pete Buttigieg has narrowly beaten Be… https://t.co/C3sorSQIcW 1 hour ago

🇺🇸Tori&Jordan🇮🇱 After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/3yQxUwLxfD 1 hour ago