After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders

Jerusalem Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats SandersMajor issues with the app associated with releasing the Iowa caucus results led to a late reveal of the results.
News video: Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results 02:19

 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results [Video]DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published


First Iowa caucus results show Buttigieg and Sanders in tight race

With 62% of precincts in, Pete Buttigieg has an estimated 26.9% of state delegates, a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, who has 25.1%.
CBS News

Buttigieg leads delegate count in initial Iowa caucus results, Biden in fourth

Pete Buttigieg led in Iowa's initial caucus results with 62% of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third...
Reuters

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @JComm_NewsFeeds: After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders: Major issues with the app associated with r… 4 minutes ago

ebscbwi

cunmarket.com RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #IowaCaucusResults are in, with the Iowa Democratic Party announcing that Pete Buttigieg has narrowly beaten Bernie… 21 minutes ago

kycisrael

Aaron Huber After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/ECQOjrUUxJ https://t.co/8godXi4iOZ 30 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders: Major issues with the app associated wit… https://t.co/ZoHsmyJQCS 36 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @ToriJordan212: After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/3yQxUwLxfD 1 hour ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post The #IowaCaucusResults are in, with the Iowa Democratic Party announcing that Pete Buttigieg has narrowly beaten Be… https://t.co/C3sorSQIcW 1 hour ago

ToriJordan212

🇺🇸Tori&Jordan🇮🇱 After long wait for Iowa caucus results, Buttigieg narrowly beats Sanders https://t.co/3yQxUwLxfD 1 hour ago

drchisholm

Dave Chisholm Well, it hasn’t taken long for @chucktodd and lots of other so-called journalists to throw @JoeBiden under the bus… https://t.co/uzqPJyETqh 5 hours ago

