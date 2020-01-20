Global  

Canadian lawyers sue Iran for $1.1b over Ukrainian plane victims

Jerusalem Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Canadian lawyers sue Iran for $1.1b over Ukrainian plane victimsIran admitted its missiles downed the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians.
