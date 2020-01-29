Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom

New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom

Jerusalem Post Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loomThe survey shows that if the elections were held today, blue and white would receive 35 seats, and the Likud - 33 seats.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malawi elections: Concerns over delayed presidential poll [Video]Malawi elections: Concerns over delayed presidential poll

On Monday, five judges nullified result of last May's election, saying it was marred by widespread irregularities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Final Push Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses [Video]Final Push Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

A new poll shows Joe Biden with a lead in Iowa ahead of the nation’s first 2020 contest. But half of likely caucusgoers say they’re open to choosing a different candidate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:50Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom https://t.co/3UPj65KQnp 6 seconds ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom: The survey shows that if the elections were held t… https://t.co/srSRxSSQOT 17 minutes ago

AhmedI9x

ahmed' RT @Jerusalem_Post: The @channel13il poll shows that if the #elections were held today, @KaholLavan would receive 35 seats, and @netanyahu'… 19 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post The @channel13il poll shows that if the #elections were held today, @KaholLavan would receive 35 seats, and… https://t.co/4QnI7I7WBo 23 minutes ago

kycisrael

Aaron Huber New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom https://t.co/2JDxrn7OvZ https://t.co/t1sG9RpyUA 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.