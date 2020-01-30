UAE- Poor visibility warning

Hamid Munir RT @metoffice: ⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING ⚠️ #Fog across eastern England until 10:00 this morning. Locally the fog will be dense giving po… 5 hours ago Bishop Auckland News RT @DurhamRadioUK: ⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING ⚠️ #Fog across eastern England until 10:00 this morning. Locally the fog will be dense givin… 23 hours ago Durham Radio ⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING ⚠️ #Fog across eastern England until 10:00 this morning. Locally the fog will be dense… https://t.co/HZ33CgiZhJ 1 day ago