Israel taps settler lawyer to handle bankruptcy of Palestinian firm he's been trying to evict Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Avraham Moshe Segal is using shell companies and other legal means to oust Palestinian owners of the Petra Hotel. Justice Ministry source: An inquiry is needed to determine conflict of interest 👓 View full article

