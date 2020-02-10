Global  

Donald Trump tweets Larry David's MAGA joke at his own expense

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
In his tweet, president Trump wrote "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP" and shared the clip from the episode where David confronts an angry biker.
Curb Donald Trump's Enthusiasm

Curb Donald Trump’s Enthusiasm 00:59

 President Donald Trump tried to use an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to show that “tough guys” love him, but he ended up missing the point of the whole episode.

Trump to hold MAGA rally in NH [Video]Trump to hold MAGA rally in NH

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Manchester today.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:39Published

Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech [Video]Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech

President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump tweets Larry David MAGA hat spoof without realizing the joke's on him

The video from the Season 10 premiere of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' features the famed Jewish actor using a 'Make America Great Again' hat as a 'people repellent'
Haaretz

Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' clip making fun of MAGA supporters

On the first episode of the new season of the HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the show's creator and star Larry David harnesses the power of the MAGA hat in...
SFGate Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.comMashable

oczki_w

@oczki_willa RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Loses New Hampshire Republican primary vote in Dixville Notch - Tweets “short ball (very) h… 5 minutes ago

Jeres_Rant

Tell It Like It Is! #DumbDonald has tweeted a clip from Jewish comedian Larry David's show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" although he seemed to… https://t.co/y1MpNAbEfe 6 minutes ago

HeadBodyMaster

Dan Donnelly RT @BlueJayKay5: What kind of President of the United States tweets a profanity laced video and doesn’t realize the video is making fun of… 10 minutes ago

art_tsarina

Jan Partiste RT @impinkestgirl: "...what kind of President of the United States tweets a profanity laced video and doesn’t realize the video is making f… 24 minutes ago

SaritaBdeG

Sheryll Bonness RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s night so far: - Tweets Larry David video that has the f-word in it seven times - Not very presidential of… 40 minutes ago

tonyalmq

Tony Almquist RT @Jerusalem_Post: Did he mean to do that? @realDonaldTrump tweets a #MAGA joke at his own expense. https://t.co/7z0YKzKQAW 45 minutes ago

