Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crimeBut police arrested Smollett a month later, accusing the actor of paying two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack in an effort to use the notoriety to advance his career.
News video: Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime 00:32

 Jussie Smollett was charged for a six-count felony indictment accusing him of stagina phony hate crime The charges came after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. Smollet’s lawyer said the special prosecutor’s use of police detectives raised “serious questions” about...

Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports [Video]Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPR

Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago by Special Prosecutor

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday (Feb. 11) in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago. Neither the Cook...
Billboard.com Also reported by •NPRReuters

cindy14876913

cindy RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 2 minutes ago

Adrien76

In My Power RT @Reuters: Actor Jussie Smollett has been charged again with making false reports to Chicago police related to his account that he was th… 2 minutes ago

Michg66

Mashup (Text Trump to 88022) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Last month a Judge ordered Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe. Tod… 3 minutes ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Jussie Smollett charged again over alleged hoax attack https://t.co/gC0mRyyYv3 3 minutes ago

newley

Newley Purnell A grand jury on indicted actor Jussie Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a hate cri… https://t.co/CsusJh8TLe 7 minutes ago

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: We're noticing a pattern here. Jussie Smollett has been indicted again and charged for his alleged role i… https://t.co/hyLjt7sGtx 8 minutes ago

