Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Rick Moranis returns to acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel

Rick Moranis returns to acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Rick Moranis returns to acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequelIn the new film, which has the aptly condensed title Shrunk, Josh Gad will play Szalinski's son who, yes, accidentally shrinks his family.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News [Video]Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:39Published

Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot [Video]Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot

Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot After a 24-year hiatus from acting, Moranis is stepping back into the spotlight to revisit one of his most iconic roles. He took a break..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rick Moranis to Make Acting Return With 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Sequel

Welcoming back the actor, who stepped away from the spotlight in 1997, is fellow actor Josh Gad who tweets that he gets 'an up seat view of him returning to play...
AceShowbiz

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. The 66-year-old star, who appeared as scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.