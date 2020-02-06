Global  

Kuwait- China: 1,380 deaths, around 64,000 confirmed cases by coronavirus

MENAFN.com Friday, 14 February 2020
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese authorities announced Friday that the deaths from coronavirus rose to 1,380 and ...
News video: China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 00:46

 China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed. The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday. According to the Chinese government, the country’s death toll is now up to 1,367, and 59,804 have been infected. The Hubei province is now...

A dip on Wall Street as coronavirus fears strike [Video]A dip on Wall Street as coronavirus fears strike

Wall Street finished lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in China. Conway G. Gittens has the recap.

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China [Video]Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

The total number of deaths at the epicenter of the coronavirus, in Hubei province, rose to 1,310 after 242 new deaths were announced. Libby Hogan reports.

Wall St. slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus...
Kuwait- China: 564 deaths, 28,060 confirmed cases by coronavirus

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Chinese authorities announced Thursday 564 deaths and 28,060 confirmed cases of the coron...
