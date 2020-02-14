Where do you go to get the best knafeh in Tel Aviv?

Lola-Kate RT @randypaint: rose: yes, i was on the titanic guy: okay, where is this diamond rose: first i’m gonna tell u about this boy guy: can u… 5 seconds ago

Cert. Legendary Troublemaker👻 RT @k0lade: Big shoutout to everyone trying to get their life together. Working on yourself is the hardest part of life. Keep going, no ma… 7 seconds ago

sanjeev kumar @biharigurl where to get the best litti chokha in kolkata 7 seconds ago

Kari ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🕊️🇮🇱🇵🇱🙏🌍 RT @MAGASHAMAN: SNAKES WILL NEVER DRAIN THE SWAMP... THAT'S WHERE THEY THRIVE IN THE MIDST OF INJUSTICE, LIES AND CORRUPTION. DON'T BE FOOL… 8 seconds ago

Shea @vyrus001 @wimremes @indi303 ok all my best stories include some combination of the above. and DON'T let's forget… https://t.co/OmkURLgu5z 9 seconds ago

Nanda Kumar | SaaS Growth Guy It was definitely a session where I personally enjoyed and learnt a lot. Thanks to @kaushal_t and Avinash for shari… https://t.co/o4BH1shjuR 25 seconds ago

🌧 Sylvie 🌧 I had a dream where my best friend got into MHA and started shipping KiriBaku like it was no tomorrow and I’m going… https://t.co/ccwtpocDDo 28 seconds ago