Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'Members of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.
Border Patrol Will Deploy Tactical Units to Sanctuary Cities

Agents from an elite unit, the equivalent of a Border Patrol SWAT team, are being sent to sanctuary cities across the country.
NYTimes.com

U.S. Border Patrol to send Tactical Unit officers to 'sanctuary cities'

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ISneks2

InezSneks2 RT @ScottImmordino: I saw this and posted a few articles. Trump admin. to deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with ICE in 10… 4 minutes ago

ccambridge52

carol cambridge❌ Trump administration to deploy tactical officers to sanctuary cities: https://t.co/nxqPwrBDuG 4 minutes ago

biloxichoctaw

Jan RT @NBCNews: Trump admin. to deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with ICE in 10 so-called sanctuary cities across the countr… 7 minutes ago

princessricarda

sol RT @SocialistRA: The Trump administration has ordered Border Patrol to deploy special tactical units to assist with ordinary deportations a… 7 minutes ago

Crofty20

Brandon Bulcroft RT @Tracker_Corp: The Trump administration announces its preparing to deploy 100 agents from elite Border Patrol tactical units to the inte… 8 minutes ago

ScottImmordino

scott immordino I saw this and posted a few articles. Trump admin. to deploy 100 tactical Border Patrol officers to work with ICE i… https://t.co/SsMVmEFI7M 8 minutes ago

denise_vaccaro

Denise Vaccaro RT @ColumbiaBugle: #BREAKING Border Patrol Will Deploy Elite Tactical Agents to Sanctuary Cities "The Trump administration is deploying la… 9 minutes ago

LouisianaBlackG

Louisiana Black GOP RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in cities, i… 14 minutes ago

