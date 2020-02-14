Global  

UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for 2 seasons

Khaleej Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for "serious breaches" of financial regulations
News video: UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons 03:15

 Manchester City hit back saying the case was "initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA".View on euronews

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by Uefa

Manchester City are banned from the Champions League for two seasons by European football's governing body Uefa.
Opinion: European soccer gives Major League Baseball a lesson in how to punish cheaters

Manchester City will be banned from Champions League for next two seasons and fined more than $32 million for violating financial fair play rules
AzlanBaihaki

azlan baihaki RT @GrantWahl: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons, issues €30 million fine https://t.co/3pO1tWhqDK 3 minutes ago

DCWorldNews

@DCWorldNews RT @DiamondCelebs: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons https://t.co/GaeTla7Qon https://t.co/bDxiCsDVEd 6 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times UEFA bans #ManchesterCity from #ChampionsLeague for 2 seasons https://t.co/l2QYv5pAyV 8 minutes ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 💔8/24💔 RT @TSN_Sports: Man City banned from Champions League for two seasons. MORE: https://t.co/8krDtO7O13 https://t.co/utIwHEqOwC 9 minutes ago

e_onyeoma

Craìg Godfrey E Onyeoma Via @euronews: UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons https://t.co/BRbEhPBpRU 16 minutes ago

dwight_pandey

द्वाइट पांडेय RT @ani_digital: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/jcdXGodbSo https://t.co/Ye… 18 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #JagranNewsAlert | UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons #UEFA #ManchesterCity… https://t.co/tQXV8pzEx7 20 minutes ago

Agbatordude

Happynaija.com UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League For Two Seasons https://t.co/zWgdm1mSmH 26 minutes ago

