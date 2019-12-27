Global  

Yemen war: Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Houthi rebels say they shot down the plane, while Saudi Arabia says only that it "fell".
UN envoy calls for de-escalation as Yemen fighting surges [Video]UN envoy calls for de-escalation as Yemen fighting surges

Martin Griffiths warns of collapse of peace efforts amid rise in violence between Saudi-UAE coalition and Houthis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Yemen war: humanitarian crisis worsens in 5th year of conflict [Video]Yemen war: humanitarian crisis worsens in 5th year of conflict

Analysts say more than 91,000 have died, 3 million displaced since war began, with nationwide famine imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

