Trucks banned on Abu Dhabi roads due to fog

MENAFN.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Trucks are banned from entering Abu Dhabi roads due to the weather conditions, the Dubai Police announced on Sunday.
