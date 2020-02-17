Global  

Syria forces consolidate control of Aleppo

SBS Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Syrian forces have taken control of dozens of towns in Aleppo's northwestern countryside after driving rebels from the M5 highway linking Aleppo to Damascus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, pledge to eradicate remaining insurgents

The Syrian army said on Monday it had taken full control of dozens of towns in Aleppo's northwestern countryside and it would press on with its campaign to wipe...
Reuters

