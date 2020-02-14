Global  

AG Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets - Washington Post

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
AG Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets - Washington PostMore than 1,000 former department officials and legislators have now called for Barr to resign following Trump's twitter interference into the sentencing of Roger Stone.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop

Trump expected to raise $10 million during Palm Beach stop 00:18

 The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has told people close to him he’s considering quitting his post after President Donald Trump wouldn’t heed...
Seattle Times

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: Wash Post

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, the Washington Post...
Reuters

Tweets about this

ao2yo4

Y.Tsuyoshi RT @washingtonpost: Barr has told people close to Trump that he is considering quitting over the president’s tweets, officials say https://… 19 seconds ago

YeshuaLORDofALL

jean dean SomePOWERFUL“leftists” got 2Barr&4 very REAL reasons! Only Barr & th powerful “leftists” KNOW!😏 WHY Barr’s “conside… https://t.co/TgcSU1xtsp 21 seconds ago

Fusor

Fusor My question is why does Barr keep using the media to work through his problems with Trump? Just figure it out on y… https://t.co/VXsBUItkal 29 seconds ago

barbarella1999

Barbara Paige RT @itsJeffTiedrich: oh please if you believe one word of this kabuki bullshit about Barr considering quitting over Trump's tweets, I have… 42 seconds ago

davexam

david samuel RT @AP: Attorney General William Barr has told people close to him he’s considering quitting over President Trump's tweets about Justice De… 50 seconds ago

alicia_artist

Iris Alicia Stelar RT @StephenKing: AP says Barr is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets. The big boss just can’t keep his fucking mouth shut, can he? Fau… 1 minute ago

PossDoug

Austere Religious Scholar &Patriot Encourager RT @youlivethrice: Barr said he's considering quitting over Trump tweets, reports say https://t.co/wihSUw5WKf #FoxNews Please respond, c… 1 minute ago

MYMIMISTHEBEST

Dawn Guidry Montz 💜🍃💚🍃💛 RT @Yamiche: Official William Barr watch begins. Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside a… 1 minute ago

