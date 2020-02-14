Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica

Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in AntarcticaThe study showed the world could lose most of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which rests on the seabed and is fringed by floating ice, in a warmer world.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting

Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting 01:16

 Global warming was leading to an &quot;irreversible&quot; mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was the only solution to slow the process, an Australian climate scientist told Reuters on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Glaciologist drops blocks of ice down holes in Antarctic glaciers to create an incredible sound [Video]Glaciologist drops blocks of ice down holes in Antarctic glaciers to create an incredible sound

SOUND ON: Listen as this glaciologist drops a block of ice down a long icy hole

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published

Iceberg 5 Times the Size of Manhattan Breaks off Antarctica [Video]Iceberg 5 Times the Size of Manhattan Breaks off Antarctica

This comes just days after Antarctica’s warmest day ever recorded.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.