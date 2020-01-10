USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Aping U.S. Dollar

(MENAFN - Baystreet.ca) The Canadian dollar is trading like it''s a U.S. dollar proxy, especially when compared to the other commodity bloc currency p...



Recent related videos from verified sources Million dollar idea: The energy drink The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains how the energy drink became a million dollar idea. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:32Published on January 24, 2020 Million dollar idea: The executive toy Aaron Heslehurst explains how the executive toy became a million dollar idea. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:31Published on January 10, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this