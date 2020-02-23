Global  

Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in Qom

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in QomSaeedi claimed that the coronavirus outbreak was Trump's way of fulfilling his promise to hit Iranian cultural sites if the Islamic Republic took revenge for the killing of Soleimani.
