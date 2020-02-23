Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in Qom
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Saeedi claimed that the coronavirus outbreak was Trump's way of fulfilling his promise to hit Iranian cultural sites if the Islamic Republic took revenge for the killing of Soleimani.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy Messonnier, via 'The New York Times' Secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II, also made a...
President Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the..
Also known as COVID-19, coronavirus is dominating headlines across the globe. And it's no different in the Middle East, where Iran has become the focal point of... France 24 Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NPR
