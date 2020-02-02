Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in Qom

Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in Qom

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iranian cleric blames Trump for coronavirus outbreak in QomSaeedi claimed that the coronavirus outbreak was Trump's way of fulfilling his promise to hit Iranian cultural sites if the Islamic Republic took revenge for the killing of Soleimani.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths 00:57

 The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths. Edward Baran reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Will take all steps to safeguard Americans from coronavirus threat': Trump [Video]'Will take all steps to safeguard Americans from coronavirus threat': Trump

US President Donald Trump spoke on Coronavirus threat while addressing a Joint Session of the US Congress. Trump said that America has been working closely with the Chinese government on Coronavirus..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America [Video]Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Disinfecting Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An Iranian health official said all public places and means of public transportation are being disinfected on a daily basis amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak...
Eurasia Review

Trump: "Confident China is trying very hard" in handling coronavirus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that China is "trying very hard" in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, he said in a television interview late on...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.