Deadly earthquake hits Iran and Turkey

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The quake kills at least eight in eastern Turkey, with injuries and collapsed buildings in Iran.
Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 31 and injuring more than 1,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:48


Seven dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Seven people were killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran early Sunday morning, Turkish Interior Minister...
Seattle Times

Eight dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

Eight people died and others were stuck under collapsed buildings in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with...
Reuters India

Eyeon_Iran

Mozhdeh #BBC Deadly earthquake hits Iran and Turkey https://t.co/jHoqLH0tLm #Iran 7 minutes ago

seantabatabai

Sean Tabatabai Deadly earthquake hits Iran and Turkey https://t.co/SvlyTNcBmF 44 minutes ago

