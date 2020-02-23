Global  

Iran neighbours close their borders as coronavirus toll rises

France 24 Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iran’s confirmed death toll from the new coronavirus rose to eight on Sunday, the highest outside China, sending neighbouring countries scrambling to contain the outbreak.
Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan close Iran borders due to coronavirus

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shi'ite Muslim...
Jerusalem Post

Turkey closes borders with Iran over coronavirus concerns

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s health minister said the border with Iran would be closed from Sunday due to the number of coronavirus cases in its eastern...
Seattle Times

