New York Jewish center evacuated amid anti-Semitic threats

Haaretz Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Similar vague threats were emailed to about 18 Jewish Community Centers across the U.S.
News video: Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation 06:05

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed multiple Jewish community centers across the state were emailed anonymous bomb threats on Sunday, prompting the JCC in the capital to be evacuated.

Jewish Community Center Evacuated in New York Over Bomb Threats


RIA Nov.

18 Jewish Community Centers Targeted With Bomb Threats, New York Governor Says


TIME Also reported by •CBS 2USATODAY.com

