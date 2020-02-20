Kuwait- China: 150 new coronavirus deaths, 409 confirmed infections

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...
Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with infections and deaths rising in South Korea,..
Beijing (AFP) Feb 19, 2020
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the... Terra Daily Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •MENAFN.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
VNayak :-) With 4 deaths and 12 new cases just today & 64 cases in total, Iran is slowly progressing towards the epidemic of c… https://t.co/afs8E92QvV 49 minutes ago
Aman Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Bahrain, Kuwait Announce First Cases; S Korea on Frontline as Virus Spreads https://t.co/YZFMKVOhpL 5 hours ago
Paul Ampurire 🌍 Iran which announced its first 2 cases on Wednesday has confirmed 43 cases & 8 deaths. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq,… https://t.co/RU8959FRDJ 14 hours ago