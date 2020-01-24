Global  

UN Security Council unanimously re-affirms two-state solution

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
UN Security Council unanimously re-affirms two-state solution“Council Members reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution… where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.”
Recent related news from verified sources

UN reiterates support for 2-state Israel-Palestine solution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Monday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This was the...
Seattle Times

