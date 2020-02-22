Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Donald Trump begins India tour

Donald Trump begins India tour

SBS Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit to the country. Trump's packed itinerary includes a large rally in the world's biggest cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, and a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump

India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump: India, US to sign USD 3 billion deals for military helicopters

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his country will sign deals worth USD 3 billion for supplying helicopters to the Indian...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Donald Trump begins India tour - https://t.co/i6Sl3rVSvK 4 minutes ago

netai_charan

Netai Charan Ghosal RT @SusanWi77385995: https://t.co/VunE5x0ExB IM SO PROUD OF THE TREMENDOUS WELCOME FROM INDIA!! TO OUR GREAT AMERICAN PRES. DONALD J. TR… 37 minutes ago

jojo1204

jojo1204 RT @redwins3_first: We’re so proud of our @Potus, Thank You India for hosting our President with such grace. Large crowds gather to meet Do… 54 minutes ago

SuperdudeAshish

Ashish RT @BBCNews: Donald Trump in India: US president begins first official trip https://t.co/f5qe6BNvfc 55 minutes ago

roberge_walter

Walter Roberge L/CPL USMC RT @GodLovesUSA1: "Large crowds gather to meet Donald Trump as he begins his first official India visit" https://t.co/LBYCJlAI0t 58 minutes ago

njc0217

Nadine⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GABI6here: W O W UNDENIABLY UNBELIEVABLY TRUTH BOMB🔦 INDIA💖s @POTUS 🇺🇸 @FLOTUS "Large crowds gather to meet Donald Trump as he beg… 2 hours ago

SENSIMILLIEA

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @business: "America loves India, America respects India" Donald Trump addresses crowds at a "Namaste Trump" rally at the world's larges… 2 hours ago

yadhawa

Yadhawa Marasinghe RT @SriLankaTweet: US President Donald Trump says "America loves India" to thousands of attendees at rally in the world's largest cricket s… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.