Donald Trump begins India tour

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () US President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit to the country. Trump's packed itinerary includes a large rally in the world's biggest cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, and a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal.
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...