MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologizes for Bernie Sanders/Nazi comparison

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The “Hardball with Chris Matthews” host faced wide criticism, including calls for his resignation, for his remarks about the Jewish Vermont senator’s victory in the Saturday caucus.
MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis 00:36

 MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France. According to Business Insider, it sparked calls for his resignation as the hashtag...

Chris Matthews makes Bernie Sanders Nazi comparison [Video]Chris Matthews makes Bernie Sanders Nazi comparison

He&apos;s frustrated by Bernie&apos;s success in the primaries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Chris Matthews compares Iran general's funeral to others [Video]Chris Matthews compares Iran general's funeral to others

MSNBC&apos;s Chris Matthes compares Soleimani &apos;s funeral to that of Elvis Presley and Princess Diana

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


‘Like Out-of-Touch Aristocrats’: MSNBC Analyst Calls Out Democratic Establishment, Chris Matthews After Bernie Nevada Win

Time editor-at-large and MSNBC political analyst *Anand Giridharadas* went on a tear this morning saying *Bernie Sanders'* political ascendancy should be a...
Mediaite

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to NazisMSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi...
The Wrap

LuisN_94

Luis Nieves RT @MikeBrestDC: New: Sanders campaign manager @fshakir responds to @HardballChris's apology. "We appreciate some of the steps MSNBC has… 5 minutes ago

droledemachine

ŁΔURENT G 🇺🇸 RT @Jerusalem_Post: .@MSNBC MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized for comparing @SenSanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses to Nazi #German… 27 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologizes for Bernie Sanders/Nazi comparison: The “Hardball with Chris Matthews” host faced… https://t.co/FYU52Kodrz 37 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post .@MSNBC MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized for comparing @SenSanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses to Nazi… https://t.co/CtF0KeLNc9 38 minutes ago

dwatchnews_nam

DWatchNews N America RT @democracynow: MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Apologizes for Comparing NV Victory to Nazi Takeover of France https://t.co/rTjLVUzRi9 1 hour ago

AmericanCFLFan

Tony Brice 🏳️‍🌈 ✡ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🗽 🇬🇧 MSNBC's Chris Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie Sanders' Nevada win to Nazi invasion - Jewish Telegraphic Ag… https://t.co/osEuKLeR5F 2 hours ago

trump_gays

GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP RT @AdonisAlbright: WATCH: MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews apologizes to Sen. Bernie Sanders after making a comparison of his campaign to Nazi… 2 hours ago

DaBikeRichie

Richie Salerno RT @alx: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologizes to Bernie Sanders for comparing his Frontrunner status after winning Nevada to when the Nazis to… 3 hours ago

