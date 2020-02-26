Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Covid-19: Stricter coronavirus screening implemented in UAE

Covid-19: Stricter coronavirus screening implemented in UAE

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Earlier, only patients with a travel history to China presenting flu symptoms were tested for Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ukrreporter

Sergii Kharchenko #UAE implements stricter #COVID-19 screening for its citizens and visitors #emirates #coronavirus https://t.co/r80fq2g8iK 7 hours ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times Coronavirus: Stricter COVID-19 screening implemented in UAE https://t.co/VVSZyPIQIs 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.