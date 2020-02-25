Global  

UAE- Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah communication forum

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will speak at the opening day of the ninth International Government Communication Forum (IGCF)...
Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah communication forum

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has acted in more than 60 films and made her American TV debut on the hit drama Quantico.
Khaleej Times

