Coronavirus: the fear of contagion rises in Iran

France 24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Also known as COVID-19, coronavirus is dominating headlines across the globe. And it's no different in the Middle East, where Iran has become the focal point of the epidemic. Inside the Islamic Republic, death toll rates are misleading. It is clear however, that the holy city of Qom is the epicentre of the outbreak. Now, while Iranian authorities have been implementing measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus, some have slammed various local media outlets for misinforming.
