Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Qatar- Evacuations as Severn breaches flood defences

Qatar- Evacuations as Severn breaches flood defences

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Flood defences have been breached along the banks of the River Severn, forcing householders and businesspeople to flee their ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery

Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery 03:29

 Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the Worcestershire town as the River Severn rose to record levels. The river reached 6.79m (22ft) which is the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years [Video]Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years

Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published

Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods [Video]Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods

Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years. Police also released a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Worcestershire flood defences 'holding up' - but more rain forecast to batter region

Worcestershire flood defences 'holding up' - but more rain forecast to batter regionEnvironment Agency is keeping a close eye on defences in Bewdley and other places along the River Severn, including Ironbridge and Upton-upon-Severn
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defences

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defencesLow-lying areas along the River Severn are expected to be hit by severe flooding on Wednesday with 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Shropshire
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times Evacuations as #Severn breaches flood defences https://t.co/BUJ4OGw6sI 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.