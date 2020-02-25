Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Jewish high school student kicked off robotics team for antisemitic joke

Jewish high school student kicked off robotics team for antisemitic joke

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Jewish high school student kicked off robotics team for antisemitic jokeAccording to the lawsuit, the student found some coins on the floor of the robotics lab in November 2018. “Guess I’ll pick them up since I’m the Jew,” the student said.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Swimming teacher placed on administrative leave after death of Mumford High student

Swimming teacher placed on administrative leave after death of Mumford High student 00:51

 Swimming teacher placed on administrative leave after death of Mumford High student

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greendale student athlete inspires others despite lack of hearing [Video]Greendale student athlete inspires others despite lack of hearing

The swish of a basketball, going through the net. The squeaks from shoes, on the court. The chants, from the crowd. All sounds of high school hoops.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:04Published

Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied [Video]Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied

A high school freshman is receiving an influx of support and love from fellow students across the nation... after she was blocked from starting a Christian club at her school. Ketcham High School in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

University of Maryland student arrested for antisemitism

University of Maryland student arrested for antisemitismA University of Maryland student was arrested last week for repeatedly sending antisemitic messages to a Jewish student on campus. ;
Jerusalem Post

Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second case

Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second caseParents and caregivers of students at Auckland's Westlake Girls High School have been reassured in a letter from the principal after the mother of a student...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.