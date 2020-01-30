General Electric seeks to expand investments, launch renewable projects in Egypt Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Electricity received an offer from US giant General Electric (GE) to launch renewable energy projec... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The new MINI Electric Exterior Design in Miami The new MINI Cooper SE is all about locally emission-free mobility. And at the media presentation of the new MINI Cooper SE (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:49Published on January 30, 2020

Tweets about this