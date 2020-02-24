Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Assange accuses US of breaching extradition treaty

Assange accuses US of breaching extradition treaty

MENAFN.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks digital platform, alleged to have provided information involving Hillary Clinton to help the Trump 2016 elec...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London 02:56

 WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in US jail over publication of military whistle-blower revelations.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London [Video]Pro-Assange protesters block roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London

Pro-Assange protesters briefly blocked roads outside Belmarsh Prison in London on Wednesday (February 26). The protesters chanted "Free Julian Assange" and carried posters reading "No US..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:35Published

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Has Started [Video]Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Has Started

His lawyers argue that if he were extradited, Assange would be subject to a politically motivated sentence in the U.S.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julian Assange, Political Offences And Legal Restraints: Day Three Of Extradition Hearings – OpEd

Wednesday, February 26, Woolwich Crown Court.  Today, the focus shifted to the protagonist himself and the nature of the US-UK Extradition Treaty of 2003, a...
Eurasia Review

UK should not allow Assange’s extradition on 'political' charges, lawyer says

Britain should not send Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges because a treaty between the two countries bans extradition for political...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.