China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

PM asks if Jawaharlal Nehru was communal, PM mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'tubelight' dig , MEA suspends all existing Visas from China, Kejriwal says Amit Shah ran away from debate, Army Chief General..

Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post The new chief of the Indian Army spelled out his vision for the force soon after taking charge. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:37Published on December 31, 2019