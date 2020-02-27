Global  

Israelis abroad struggle over whether to fly home for 3rd election

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Israelis abroad struggle over whether to fly home for 3rd electionWith Israelis heading to the polls Tuesday for an unprecedented third time in less than a year, some Israelis expats are declining to get on a plane to cast a ballot.
