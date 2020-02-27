Israelis abroad struggle over whether to fly home for 3rd election

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

With Israelis heading to the polls Tuesday for an unprecedented third time in less than a year, some Israelis expats are declining to get on a plane to cast a ballot.

; With Israelis heading to the polls Tuesday for an unprecedented third time in less than a year, some Israelis expats are declining to get on a plane to cast a ballot. 👓 View full article

