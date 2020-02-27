Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: UAE Tour cancelled as two test positive

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The UAE Tour is cancelled with two stages remaining after two Italian "staff members" test positive for coronavirus.
Sport24.co.za | UAE Tour abandoned after two Italian riders test for coronavirus

The UAE Tour was abandoned Thursday after two Italian cyclists tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Cycling: Froome says awaiting coronavirus test as UAE Tour canceled

The UAE Tour featuring some of the world's leading riders has been canceled with two stages remaining due to a coronavirus scare, four-time Tour de France...
