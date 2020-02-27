Global  

China sending 'duck army' to counter locusts

MENAFN.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Asia Times) After attacking East Africa, a plague of locusts spread recently to both sides of the Red Sea, affecting Yemen, Saudi Arabia ...
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem? 01:02

 A report suggested 100,000 ducks were being sent to Pakistan to curtail their locust infestation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related news from verified sources

China to send 'duck army' to help Pakistan fight locusts

A duck is also capable of eating more than 200 locusts per da
Khaleej Times

China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

BEIJING (AP) — China is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat a massive locust infestation, a local newspaper reported...
Seattle Times

mcpete

Steve W Things I did not expect to learn - that China has a vast army of specially trained ducks, ready to deploy in the wa… https://t.co/lho5dE5a2k 4 minutes ago

z_chrissie

Chrissie Z RT @WyeLea: Chinese 100,000-strong 'duck army' bound for Pakistan to fight locust plague https://t.co/oloO0cmJQ7 14 minutes ago

WyeLea

Ray Bareham Chinese 100,000-strong 'duck army' bound for Pakistan to fight locust plague https://t.co/oloO0cmJQ7 20 minutes ago

sebastianwaters

Sebastian Waters China says sending locust-eating duck army to Pakistan actually not the best idea https://t.co/REd01t3shS via… https://t.co/uGx8mcJMh4 33 minutes ago

ghuzmi

Goh I'm disappointed... No, China Is Not Sending a Giant Duck Army to Defeat Pakistan's Locusts https://t.co/KqHaAUgQL5 53 minutes ago

MaricaPuiu

puiu marica RT @Gizmodo: No, China is not sending a giant duck army to defeat Pakistan's locusts https://t.co/uTjld1qGvt https://t.co/hUw1CqKU4N 59 minutes ago

B__mer

Vote For Bernie Sanders RT @asiatimesonline: China sending ‘duck army’ to counter locusts https://t.co/1ely2xY6kP https://t.co/WZE48vFUKK 1 hour ago

murtuzatweets

🇮🇳 Murtuza ☪🕉✝✡ RT @BhushanLalKoul2: #China sending ducks to battle Pakistan's locust swarms or sending #𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 2 #𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧??? @Abdulfa37868465 @whatw… 2 hours ago

