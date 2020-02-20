Global  

11 Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish airstrikes in Idlib

MENAFN.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN) On Friday, as many as 11 Syrian soldiers were murdered as a result of Turkish air attacks conducted in the northwestern province of Idlib, a ...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets

Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets 00:50

 The Turkish army released on Thursday (February 27) drone footage of what it said were strikes on Syrian government targets in Idlib governorate.

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees [Video]Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed [Video]Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed

Erdogan, Putin 'voice concern' over Idlib as Turkey says 33 of its troops were killed in Syrian government attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib

Turkish forces and Syrian opposition troops launched a military operation on Thursday, February 20, in Syria's southeastern Idlib province against the army of...
PRAVDA

Turkey says Syrian government air strikes kill two Turkish soldiers near Idlib

Turkey said on Thursday that two Turkish soldiers were killed and another five were wounded in Syrian government air strikes near the northwestern region of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesSBS

NurettinDndar11

Ali Kemal RT @RudawEnglish: #BREAKING: Turkish military drones have killed over 70 Syrian soldiers and their backed groups in the past 48 hours — Mon… 1 minute ago

Asmahan50095535

Asmahan RT @trtworld: TRT World’s Obaida Hitto reports from Idlib’s Belyun town where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in a Russia-backed Syrian reg… 2 minutes ago

Dolores41819936

Dolores RT @humeyra_pamuk: #Turkey’s U.N. Ambassador Sinirlioglu disputed Moscow’s line of Russian warplanes not providing support, saying that “ra… 3 minutes ago

_blain20

Blain RT @RandaHabib: #UPDATE A total of 33 Turkish soldiers died as a result of an air strike carried out by Syrian government forces in Syria’s… 7 minutes ago

_blain20

Blain RT @SkyNews: At least 33 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an airstrike carried out by Syrian government forces, officials in Turkey say… 7 minutes ago

