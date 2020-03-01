Sanders raised $46.5 mln in February, makes ad buys for states beyond Super Tuesday
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The huge fundraising haul for Sanders, came from more than 2.2 million donations and surpassed what any Democratic candidate had raised in any full three-month quarter last year
Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice between him and Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Biden told a crowd celebrating his...