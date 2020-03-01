Global  

Sanders raised $46.5 mln in February, makes ad buys for states beyond Super Tuesday

Haaretz Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The huge fundraising haul for Sanders, came from more than 2.2 million donations and surpassed what any Democratic candidate had raised in any full three-month quarter last year
What's Next For Joe Biden?

What’s Next For Joe Biden? 00:32

 Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice between him and Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Biden told a crowd celebrating his...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Warren Attacks Democratic Rivals After South Carolina Loss

After losing in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked her Democratic rivals. According to Politico, she hit Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying “he calls for things he fails to get done.” Warren..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, makes ad buys for states beyond Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $45 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine...
Reuters

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, while rival Warren took in $29 million

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $45 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine...
Reuters

