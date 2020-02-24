Global  

North Korea fires unidentified projectile - South Korea defense ministry

Jerusalem Post Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea fires unidentified projectile - South Korea defense ministryThe ministry did not provide details of the projectiles but said it is watching for any additional launches.
North Korea fires two projectiles off east coast into sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said.
Reuters

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles after months: South Korea military https://t.co/0UKYOUYkkv https://t.co/tZ8akmwFfu 10 seconds ago

SOCALRE4U

🗽Jayne Marie Lake🌏🏛🇺🇸🐕🐘🌊 RT @axios: NEW: North Korea has "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has said, pe… 14 seconds ago

nareshvenusint

naresh RT @ABC: South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. https://t.co/JQYSLV4MnD 1 minute ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles https://t.co/NdpW7kgNiU 1 minute ago

WatchmansPost

✞The Watchmans Post✞ RT @globalnews: North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles after months: South Korea military https://t.co/7b0lL3Cg5i https://t.co/1MBK… 1 minute ago

PigeonExpress_

The Pigeon Express - TPE North Korea 'fires two unidentified projectiles' towards the Sea of Japan #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #Japan… https://t.co/6L2akJZYan 1 minute ago

PigeonExpress_

The Pigeon Express - TPE North Korea 'fires two unidentified projectiles' towards the Sea of Japan #TPEoorhh https://t.co/DQhBZ0U0QI https://t.co/pc5374Bxl4 1 minute ago

rouut

Rouut North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles, South’s Military Says https://t.co/3NwSOQtfGf https://t.co/VPu2tPGZqZ 2 minutes ago

