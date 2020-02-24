Global  

AIPAC supporters may have the last word about Bernie Sanders

Haaretz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders’ attacks on the pro-Israel lobby play well with his left-wing base. But the Democratic establishment could make him pay
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Springfield

Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Springfield 01:53

 Senator Bernie Sanders didn't once mention his primary opponents, but campaigned more like the general election. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Snubs AIPAC Over ‘Providing a Platform for Bigotry,’ Pro-Israel Lobby Group Denounces His ‘Odious Attack’

Bernie Sanders snubs AIPAC conference over its role allegedly 'providing a platform for bigotry,' after which the pro-Israel lobby group fired back a...
Mediaite

Democracy 2020 Digest: Sanders heavy on electability, light on revolution, on eve of SC primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is touting his electability – and apparently cutting back on his campaign trail use of the word ‘revolution.’ The populist senator from...
FOXNews.com


