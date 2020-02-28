Global  

Jordan confirms first case of coronavirus

Haaretz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Patient returned from Italy nearly two weeks ago on a plane with 100 passengers
News video: Coronavirus: What we know so far

Coronavirus: What we know so far 02:49

 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, as two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19. Here is all you need to know about Covid-19.

Minister confirms first coronavirus case in Jordan

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, March 2 (Petra) -- Health Minister Saad Jaber on Monday announced the first case of coronavirus in Jordan, ...
MENAFN.com

Senegal confirms first coronavirus case: health ministry

Senegal's health minister on Monday announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, the second case in sub-Saharan Africa after one was confirmed in...
Reuters


Updates_Covid19

Coronavirus Updates 🚨 Jordan 🇯🇴 confirms first case of Coronavirus! 🚨 #Covid_19 #COVID19 #COVID #Jordan #Coronavid19 9 minutes ago

thistabithahope

Tabitha Sanders #Jordan has its first confirmed case of #COVID19. Acc. to health minister, they'll shut down schools if cases excee… https://t.co/VOrsEzL7g1 22 minutes ago

AffairsEast

Middle East Affairs Jordan confirms first coronavirus case: Health ministry https://t.co/Go4t4kfDuM https://t.co/g4FblFhPw0 27 minutes ago

LeazaJernberg

Leaza Jernberg RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Jordan confirms its first #coronavirus case after two people showing symptoms were tested, the health minister says. h… 35 minutes ago

LeazaJernberg

Leaza Jernberg RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Jordan has recorded its first coronavirus case, the health minister says. #Jordan #Coronavirus https://t.co/eAFwMXgzEj 35 minutes ago

JohnRya99410608

John Ryan RT @haaretzcom: BREAKING https://t.co/WS2d7fOtP0 38 minutes ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField State Media: Jordan Confirms First Case of Coronavirus https://t.co/ogFdFKCu28 #notícia https://t.co/cBt3UdAkPo 40 minutes ago

RubaHaza

Ruba Haza RT @jordantimes: #Jordan confirms first case of #coronavirus #amman https://t.co/4XybPlrL71 https://t.co/KdMEoTxCwT 41 minutes ago

