Azerbaijan boosts export potential in 2019 Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - AzerNews) By Ofeliya Afandiyeva The volume of Azerbaijan's exports exceeded $19.6 billion in 2019, which is 0.8 percent higher tha... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this