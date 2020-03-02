Global  

Israel election results: The two Benjamins are inching toward national unity

Haaretz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Netanyahu and Gantz both left crucial elements out of their election night speeches. Add them together and you have a framework for cooperation
