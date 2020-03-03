Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Jewish Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg takes WWE title in Saudi Arabia

Jewish Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg takes WWE title in Saudi Arabia

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jewish Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg takes WWE title in Saudi ArabiaGoldberg, the grandson of Romanian and Russian immigrants, had his bar mitzvah in his native Tulsa, Oklahoma.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Goldberg slams critics of his WWE Universal title win and says his job is to ‘go in and destroy and/or push people’

Goldberg is a champion in WWE once more. The WCW icon captured his third world title in WWE – fourth overall – when he defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.