Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican for the first time

Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican for the first time

Haaretz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have long been seen as moderating voices in the Trump White House, with Steve Bannon once dubbing them: 'West Wing Democrats'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director 01:14

 President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation's top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump 'Officially' Changes Her Voter Registration To Republican [Video]Ivanka Trump 'Officially' Changes Her Voter Registration To Republican

Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor in the White House, has reportedly officially changed her the political party on her voter registration from Democrat to Republican.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...' [Video]Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out. This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all!

Ivanka Trump recently visited India along with father and US President Donald Trump as part of his two-day official visit to the country for the first time. 
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

‘I’m A Proud Trump Republican’: Ivanka Trump Describes Her Political Transformation, Registers As A Republican

On board the Trump Train!
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

mebeardslee

Mary Beardslee RT @DailyCaller: ‘I’m A Proud Trump Republican’: Ivanka Trump Describes Her Political Transformation, Registers As A Republican. https://t.… 7 minutes ago

NomadCovfefe

NomadCovfefe Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican after years of voting Democrat https://t.co/L58sZaK6W7 via @MailOnline 31 minutes ago

Cotton194

NC56 Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican after years of voting Democrat https://t.co/C3hknqsoOu 49 minutes ago

OboistaAlli

The Oboista RT @haaretzcom: "West Wing Democrat" no more https://t.co/s1ugLBwmvF 50 minutes ago

bgraceful905

Bgraceful905/Ms.Colson Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican after years of voting Democrat https://t.co/7KeVM5DXNV via @MailOnline 57 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @AlBawabaEnglish: Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers, were registered Democrats for years. #IvankaTr… 1 hour ago

gator_old

OldGator RT @Anti_Faux_Fem: Ivanka Trump registers as a Republican after years of voting Democrat https://t.co/tYiX2RpMEl via @MailOnline 1 hour ago

sdarkwah

Samuel Darkwah, Ph.D RT @DailyCaller: ‘I’m A Proud Trump Republican’: Ivanka Trump Describes Her Political Transformation, Registers As A Republican https://t.c… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.